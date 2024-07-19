Greif (GEF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Greif (NYSE: GEF):

7/19/2024 – Greif is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Greif had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Greif was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2024 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

6/7/2024 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Greif was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Greif Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GEF opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Greif Inc alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Greif by 82.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.