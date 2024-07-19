Grin Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $146,552.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,323.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00586984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00109544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00244871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00070034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

