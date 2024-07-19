H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:FUL opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

