Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.