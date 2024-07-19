Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

HWC stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $56.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

