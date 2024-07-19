Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

