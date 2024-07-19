Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 189,657 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

