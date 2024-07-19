Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $17.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 2,986,554 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 33.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $19,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

