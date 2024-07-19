HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.68. 2,447,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $149.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

