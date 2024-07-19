HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $106.92. 2,046,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,984. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.