HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 643,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,216. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

