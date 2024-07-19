HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kenvue by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,745,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555,319 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 15,411,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,296,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

