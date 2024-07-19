HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB remained flat at $49.55 during trading on Friday. 540,444 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.