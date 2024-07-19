HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.