HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 618.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,215,000 after acquiring an additional 114,394 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.04. 2,631,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.