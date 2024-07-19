HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $20.92 on Friday, reaching $8,428.58. 13,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,389. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,662.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,639.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,561.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.