HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,119. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

