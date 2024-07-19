HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,282,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,877,000 after buying an additional 3,350,648 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Walmart by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. HSBC lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,408,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.