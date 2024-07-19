HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $381,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 820,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

