HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $255,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $796.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,327,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $850.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.