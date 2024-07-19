HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,634,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

