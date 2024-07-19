HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 63,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 710,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,450. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

