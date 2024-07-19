HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 139,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 788,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 56,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

