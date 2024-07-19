HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,948,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.