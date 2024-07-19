HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 376 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,274 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $24.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.79. 12,431,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.