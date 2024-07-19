HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,398 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:XJUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

