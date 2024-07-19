HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 226,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,656 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.05.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $387.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

