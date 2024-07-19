HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 11,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,572. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.