HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,245. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

