HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

