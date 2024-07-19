Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0737

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $47.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00042108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,893 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,894.17805 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07266453 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $48,160,149.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

