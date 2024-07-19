Hedera Reaches One Day Volume of $47.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $47.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00042408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,894 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,892.101585 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07499356 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $48,921,294.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.