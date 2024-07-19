Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Up 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $86.49 million and $28.54 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,502,679.245874 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.66600221 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $22,878,772.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

