Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 6.3%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 1,081,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,093,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Hertz Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

