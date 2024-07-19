HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $217,733.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,298.44 or 1.00072705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00072122 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049046 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $219,670.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

