HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06 on September 30th

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HICL stock opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.45. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.83).

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £25,215 ($32,700.04). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

