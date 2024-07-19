Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.91. 20,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Highest Performances Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.