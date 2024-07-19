Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Up 10%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Hillcrest Petroleum Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$46.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Hillcrest Petroleum

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

