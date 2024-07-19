holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $42,986.24 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.56 or 0.05337690 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002201 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00437624 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,394.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

