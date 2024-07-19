Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

HBCP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

