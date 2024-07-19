Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 332,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.