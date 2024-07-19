Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance
HOMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 332,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
