Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $365.45 and last traded at $367.90. Approximately 575,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,416,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $360.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,556,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 50,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 95,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.