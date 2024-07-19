Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188.37 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $188.37 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.37 or 0.00019397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,224,262 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.