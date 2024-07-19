Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,807,000 after buying an additional 164,334 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,070,000 after buying an additional 764,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 4,359,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,973. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
