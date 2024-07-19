Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $615,558,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

