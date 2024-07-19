Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Shares of HBM opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

