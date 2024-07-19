Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.05.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $388.89 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.48. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

