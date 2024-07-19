Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.05.

HUM opened at $388.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

