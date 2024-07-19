Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.79. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 5,829,264 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

