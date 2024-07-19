Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.69.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $152.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

